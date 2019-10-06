Batwoman: Who Is Luke Fox?

Batwoman is set to debut on The CW tonight, fully bringing the wide world of Gotham City into the Arrowverse. After she debuted in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, fans got to meet those in Kate Kane/Batwoman’s (Ruby Rose) orbit — including an unexpected DC Comics character. The series’ promotional trailers and photos have teased that Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) will have a unique role in Kate’s origin story, and possibly in what’s to come with the series. So, before Luke officially makes his live-action debut tonight, here’s what you need to know about his wide-ranging DC Comics history.

Luke was co-created by Justin Gray, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Eduardo Pansica, and made his debut in 2013’s Batwing #19. In the comics, Luke has a strong tie to Batman’s mythos, as he is the son of Wayne Enterprises CEO Lucius Fox. Luke quickly establishes himself as a genius, graduating with two degrees from MIT. Luke returns to Gotham and soon tries to gain the attention of Batman, in hopes that he’d be able to join Batman Incorporated. To do this, Luke started doing MMA and cage fighting, which his father disapproved of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luke was eventually given Bruce’s blessing to serve as Batwing, following the retirement of the original Batwing, David Zavimbe. Luke the served as the “Batman of Africa”, and eventually returned to Gotham in the pages of Batman Eternal. In that storyline, Luke teamed up with Jim Corrigan, as they tried to stop the Joker’s Daughter from enacting her latest crimes. Luke continued to be a fixture in Gotham’s vigilante world, even being romantically tied to Barbara Gordon/Batgirl.

Luke’s storyline was further developed in the Rebirth continuity, as he reluctantly suited up as Batman again to help Bruce on several occasions. Luke then got dragged into a whole new conflict, after he learned that his friend Jean-Paul was wearing Azrael’s Suit of Sorrows. Luke, Zatanna, and Batman ultimately took down Jean-Paul, and Luke was motivated to update Azrael’s A.I. to be more like Batman.

Outside of ensemble moments as part of the Batfamily, Luke and Kate haven’t reacted in the comics too much, which makes his presence on the show certainly interesting. To an extent, Luke’s arrival on the show feels like a mirror to characters like The Flash‘s Cisco Ramon and Supergirl‘s Winn Shott, who went from being another hero’s tech support to eventually getting their own extraordinary abilities. Whether or not that ends up being the case with Luke remains to be seen.

Are you excited to see Luke factor into Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.