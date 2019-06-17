Batwoman Premiere Date Announced by The CW

Last months during The CW‘s upfronts, fans got their first look at the upcoming Batwoman series thanks to an official trailer, a first clip, and images giving fans their best look yet at Ruby Rose as the titular Gotham heroine. And while it was announced during upfronts that the show would air on Sundays this fall, the network has now released the exact premiere date for their latest Arrowverse show.

As reported by Variety, Batwoman will make her solo series debut on Sunday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The series will kick off the network’s Sunday night superhero programming with Supergirl following right behind at 9 p.m. ET. The series pilot will get two encore performances on Monday, October 7 at 9 p.m. ET and again on Tuesday, October 8, also at 9 p.m. ET.

Kate Kane/Batwoman first made her Arrowverse debut last fall during the “Elseworlds” crossover event which saw lead heroes of the connected DC Comics-inspired universe — Green Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl — head to Gotham to seek out John Deegan, a psychiatrist who had been given the Book of Destiny and wreaked havoc on Earth-1 as a result. The Batwoman series will delve more into how Kate Kane becomes Batwoman as she picks up the cape and cowl years after Batman disappeared from the city. You can check out the official series description below.

“Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance.

But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

