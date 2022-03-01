Batwoman Showrunner Teases a “Horrifying” Season 3 Finale

Batwoman‘s third season is poised to come to a close this week, capping off an emotional batch of episodes for the show’s roster of characters. The Season 3 finale, “We Having Fun Yet?”, is expected to bring some of the long-running plotlines to a head — and according to a new interview with Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, it will manifest in some emotional ways. In a recent interview with TVLine, Dries teased how the events of the finale will impact Elizabeth Kane / Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who has been entertaining the possibility of using The Joker’s joy buzzer to reverse the psychological torture she’s endured.

“We saw her wish that it could just be a ‘light switch’ that she turns on and off, and she wants that buzzer more than anything,” Dries revealed. “I really needed to see Alice at her low point [in the finale] to make her worthy of deserving Joker’s Joy Buzzer as much as Marquis is deserving of [it], to make this a challenge for our audience to wonder who they’re supposed to root for. You see her at a definite low point in the beginning of the episode.”

Additionallly, Dries teased that the episode will escalate Marquis Jet / The Joker’s (Nick Creegan) plans for Gotham City, and the results could be “horrifying.”

“What we do when we write these penultimate episodes is say, ‘What’s the scariest thing we can do to our hero to make them the most vulnerable?’ And Marquis in Batwoman’s territory is worst-case scenario for her,” Dries teases. “As we’ll see in the finale, he uses the resources at his fingertips to really mess with her and mess with the city in a horrifying way.”

You can check out the synopsis for “We Having Fun Yet?” below!

“SEASON FINALE – In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis’s (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected…and won’t see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skillset they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis’s shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan’s life – and new love – on the line. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker’s buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving? Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu & Caroline Dries.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “We Having Fun Yet?” will air on March 2nd.