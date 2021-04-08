Batwoman: "Arrive Alive" Synopsis Released

✖

After a brief hiatus this past week, The CW's Batwoman is set to return to the airwaves soon, and will be airing the back half of its second season. There are absolutely a lot of different bombshells and plot threads that need to be explored in the coming episodes — and now we know exactly what that will entail. The CW has released a synopsis for "Arrive Alive," the eleventh episode of Batwoman's second season. The synopsis, which you can check out below, hints at the ongoing conflict between Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the False Face Society.

"FAST AND FURIOUS - With Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and The Crows each hot on the trail of the False Face Society, their efforts collide, and tension escalates. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks out Enigma (guest star Laura Mennell), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Ryan find some common ground. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen and Daphne Miles."

Of course, what the synopsis doesn't mention is the pending return of Kate Kane, whose presence on the series is set to be "revamped" following the exit of Ruby Rose last year. With Krypton star Wallis Day set to play the new iteration of Kate — who, it seems, is being brainwashed and "remade" into a new person by the False Face Society — there's sure to be a lot of drama there.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview last month. "But the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive, and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Arrive Alive" will air on April 18th.