Batwoman “Through The Looking-Glass” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Through The Looking Glass,” the March 22 episode of Batwoman. While the details about the episode are vague, it sounds like it will be an episode that finds several of the core characters in unusual positions, including Kate (Ruby Rose) doubting herself and Luke (Camrus Johnson) getting some less-than-ideal news. If that wasn’t enough, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) appears to need Kate’s help with something. The episode title — “Through the Looking-Glass” comes from the sequel to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, something that has been a theme of sorts for the Arrowverse series all season.

The idea of Kate doubting herself is something that probably won’t come as too much of a surprise for fans of Batwoman given recent events on the series. Following “Crisis on Infinite Earths” an alternate-earth doppelganger of Alice/Beth arrived and quickly bonded with Kate to the point that Kate opted to save “Beth” (Skarsten) over the Alice of her own world. However, Beth was mistaken for Alice and murdered. It allowed Alice to survive, but not being chosen by her twin has only further fanned the flames of Alice’s rage while Beth’s death has weighed heavily on Kate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the news Luke gets, it’s possible that news will contribute to his coping and grieving process. Not only did Beth literally die in Luke’s arms but he previously lost his father in a way that he already blamed himself for. Johnson said in a recent interview that Luke’s coping process was going to be a difficult one.

“He will try to distract himself, he’ll try to distract Kate,” Johnson said. “But then, one moment, he’s taking it on himself and then he’s acting like it’s not his fault. So you see that he doesn’t really deal with things very often. I think it took six episodes for him to even talk about what happened to his dad. It took five or six full episodes for him to like explain the night that happened. So it takes a lot for him to open up, and this is such a current big thing that happens to him. At first, I think he’s gonna sort of act like he’s okay, but I think eventually, it’s gonna start to hit him.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Through the Looking-Glass” below.

FACING THE PAST – Kate (Ruby Rose) begins to question her instincts and Luke (Camrus Johnson) gets upsetting news. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks her sister’s help with a special task. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Through the Looking-Glass” airs March 22.