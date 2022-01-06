Batwoman: “Toxic” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Toxic”, the tenth episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The synopsis hints at a series of new problems for Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), as her family life, her romantic life, and her work as Batwoman come to a head. While the synopsis doesn’t provide too much of a hint as to what that will entail, the status quo of this season definitely indicates that it could be tumultuous. You can check out the synopsis below.

“THE TIES THAT BIND – Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) hands are full as she juggles Jada’s (Robin Givens) demands, Mary’s (Nicole Kang) ever-increasing power and a new romantic entanglement.Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her.Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan and Victoria Cartagena and guest starring Bridget Regan.Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy.”

Of course, one element of the back half of the season that will surely be a thorn in Ryan’s side is the rise of her stepbrother, Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan), as the new Joker.

“Fans have a lot to look forward to in terms of classic Joker memories,” Creegan revealed during an interview last year. “There are going to be certain situations, items, stories brought into the mix that the original Joker from the comic books has always had his hand on. Marquis will be tapping into certain things that will remind people of the original Joker. You can also look forward to him really giving the Bat Team a run for their money. The first episode after the midseason finale is going to be very intense and insane, and they’re going to get a full dose of what Marquis has to offer. By the time we get to the end of the season, I think certain people’s hair will go gray. It’s going to be a stressful season for people who love the good guys.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Toxic” will air on January 26th.