Batwoman Teases Kate’s World in Trippy New Promo

Batwoman is set to bring a whole new kind of energy to The CW‘s Arrowverse, and the series’ latest promo hammers that home in an interesting way. The CW has released a new promo for the upcoming series, which showcases Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), her friends, and her adversaries in various neon-hued filters.

She can do what others can’t. #Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6. Stream free next day only on The CW App. pic.twitter.com/1QbtUQrKCw — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) September 8, 2019

After Rose’s portrayal of Batwoman was introduced in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, the series will backtrack a bit to cover Kate’s origin story, which poses an interesting challenge for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s actually really fun,” executive producer Sarah Schechter told reporters last month. “I kind of wish we could do it on every show because you get to kind of just be with the character and not have to have all of the explanation and introduce the world and you really just get, sort of, a flavor of who they are. Then you can kind of go back in and fill it. I wish we could just honestly, it’s a great way to do it because it’s less pressure than ‘Here’s the world. Here’s all the people. We are going to tell you everything you need to know in 42 minutes and go.’”

“So it was actually a great advantage to be able to do that, I think, in this show because then it also meant, when we did the pilot, we could really because I think this cast is incredible and it was fun to be able to spend time with everyone,” Schechter continued. “And I think, if we hadn’t known Kate a little bit, it would be harder to have the bandwidth to do that.”

In the process, Batwoman will also juggle a bit of the lead-up to the winter’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which will culminate in a five-night event with Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded.” showrunner Caroline Dries revealed last month. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

What do you think of the newest promo for Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.