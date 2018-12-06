‘Batwoman’ Pilot Might Begin Filming in April of 2019

Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) is set to make her debut in next week’s Arrowverse crossover, but it sounds like her solo series might soon begin taking flight.

According to a new tweet from DiscussingFilm, which you can check out below, the Batwoman pilot could potentially begin production in April of 2019. This lines up with previous rumors surrounding the series, which pointed to a start date sometime in next spring.

The CW’s ‘BATWOMAN’ pilot is potentially eyeing to begin filming in April 2019. (EXCLUSIVE) pic.twitter.com/aobO2weyHE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 5, 2018

With this update, and the network’s Upfronts largely occurring in early May of each year, it will be interesting to see when the project could potentially go to series. As The CW president Mark Pedowitz hinted at in the past, Batwoman might officially debut on the network in midseason.

“We’ll do a pilot for mid-season, whether it goes to series, I cannot tell you,” Pedowitz said earlier this year. “We have five [DC shows] on the air and just added a sixth night.”

Batwoman would see Rose’s caped crusader on her own solo adventure, after she is introduced to Arrowverse audiences in next week’s “Elseworlds”.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said in a previous interview. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

“She’s a lot like Batman in the sense that she’s kind of a dick,” Arrowverse consulting producer Marc Guggenheim joked. “Ruby’s amazing. She brings such a different color and tone. She will interact with our heroes both as Batwoman and as Kate Kane, so you’ll see both sides of that character and that performance.”

And even though it sounds like Batwoman’s solo series might be a bit of a ways away from potentially premiering, Rose’s portrayal of the character seems to be here to stay. As The Flash hinted earlier this season, Batwoman will play a role in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, if and when that monumental event comes to fruition.

The “Elseworlds” crossover will begin on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.