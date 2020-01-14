Batwoman: “An Un-Birthday Present” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “An Un-Birthday Present,” the January 26 episode of Batwoman. The episode centers on the dynamic between Kate and Alice as they celebrate their first birthday since Kate discovered that her sister had not really died. The episode will also likely move more of the main Batwoman plotline than the January 19 return episode, which is likely to be dealing with the fallout from tomorrow’s final chapters of The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which will rewrite parts of the Arrowverse and serve up a very different status quo going forward, especially for characters like Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Black Lightning (Cress Williams), who will now be wrestling with the realization that there is a multiverse.

In the last pre-“Crisis” episode of Batwoman, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) murdered Kate’s stepmother and framed her father for it. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) was taken into custody for the crime, and that’s something that Kate was still dealing with as the Crisis began.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check the official synopsis out below.

MAKE A WISH – On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux. Every episode of Batwoman will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Supergirl. “An Un-Birthday Present” will debut on January 26.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on January 14.