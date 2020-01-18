Batwoman: An Un-Birthday Present Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “An Un-Birthday Present,” the upcoming January 26 episode of Batwoman. The episode is set to continue to explore the dynamic between Kate and Alice that has been unfolding over the course of the season thus far, but with a twist: it’s the first birthday since Kate discovered that Alice was actually alive. While there aren’t many photos from the episode, the ones there are reveals that this may not be the happiest of birthdays between the sisters, something that makes sense considering that the last time we saw Alice she had murdered Kate’s stepmother and framed their father, Jacob Kane, for the crime.

With “An Un-Birthday Present” being the series’ second episode back after the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, it will be interesting to see how the impacts of that mega event will continue to impact Batwoman going forward. That impact is also likely to be felt by fans in a different, not necessarily plot-driven sense as well as Arrow is coming to an end and executive producer Marc Guggenheim recent explained that he feels that Batwoman is picking up the “gritty” role Arrow will leave behind.

“After we did ‘Elseworlds,’ I said to the powers that be, ‘I feel like I Just introduced my wife to her new boyfriend,’ because in many ways, Batwoman is carrying on the grim and gritty mantle of Arrow now that Arrow‘s going away. It was very surreal,” Guggenheim said.

You can check out the official synopsis for “An Un-Birthday Present below and read on for photos from the episode.

MAKE A WISH – On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux. Every episode of Batwoman will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Supergirl. “An Un-Birthday Present” will debut on January 26.

