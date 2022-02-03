Batwoman: “We’re All Mad Here” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for “We’re All Mad Here”, the penultimate episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The episode is expected to bring the Bat Team’s fight against Marquis Jet / The Joker (Nick Creegan) to a head, after he began to use various villains such as Victor Zsasz (Alex Morf) and Kiki Roulette (Judy Reyes) from inside and outside of Arkham Asylum to target the team in this week’s “Broken Toys” episode. You can check out the synopsis below.

“WHERE IS MY MIND? – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jada (Robin Givens) come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy.Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons.Also starring Camrus Johnson.Eric Dean Stanton directed the episode written by Maya Houston and Daphne Miles.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh my gosh. It was amazing,” Batwoman series star and “Broken Toys” director Camrus Johnson recently told ComicBook.com. “What’s funny about Kiki is – that was one of the first huge director decisions that I made for the episode. The character was written very differently, she was written to be around like 30 or so, similar to the rest of the cast. I thought that Judy Reyes would play such an incredible Kiki.”

“I was really glad that I got to cast that role because, at first, I didn’t know how much we were going to play with Kiki in this episode,” Johnson continued. “When I got the scripts, I was like, “Oh, no. Kiki is vital.” I knew that if we had a seasoned, legendary actor that could really come to set and absolutely crush it… If that character wasn’t dynamic and interesting and fun and funny and dangerous and surprising us, the episode probably would’ve fallen through a little bit. So I was so excited to get to go through and cast it myself, and figure out who I wanted to play it. And the actor that I got to play it, I’m such a huge fan of. So the fact that she even said yes made me so happy. She did such an incredible job.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “We’re All Mad Here” will air on February 23rd.