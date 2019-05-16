Batwoman Will Appear In “Crisis on Infinite Earths” And Other Secret Arrowverse Stories

When Batwoman launches in the fall and Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane comes to The CW, it seems she will be making appearances around the DC Universe. During an interview with ComicBook.com on the red (gray) carpet for today’s CW upfront presentation in New York, Rose told me that while the “Elseworlds” crossover was “a nightmare” (put away the pitchforks, guys, she’s talking about the schedule), she is looking forward to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” now that she knows a bit more about her character.

“I think the pilot was more enjoyable [than “Elseworlds”] because I knew what I was doing,” Rose told ComicBook.com with a laugh. “I had a script, I had a backstory, I knew roughly with [showrunner Caroline Dries] where the season would go if we were to be picked up. The crossover was a nightmare — only because you’ve got these poor actors who are also shooting their own shows and in their time off, they’re scheduling to come into the crossover. I had no idea what I was doing. I mean, I did, to the best of my ability with what I had, but I really just had the comics I had read, a rough idea from Caroline which ones we would be taking from, a little bit about what we would potentially be doing in a pilot but no script, and a costume. So I was definitely thrown into the deep end and It was really just meant to be a mysterious introduction that really didn’t give too much away. But I think if you’re going to base the show on the crossover…I mean, do that, because you probably don’t have as high expectations as when you watch the show because you didn’t get to see that much of Batwoman. You didn’t get to see anything of Kate Kane compared to what you see when you watch the show. It’s really very different.”

That logistical nightmare did not put her off of doing crossovers in the future, though; in addition to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” (about which she says she is “thrilled”), Rose hinted that there could be a handful of other crossovers in the show’s first season.

“Oh my God, I’m so thrilled. I’m thrilled,” Rose said. “We do the crossover as well as like three other things that I don’t think I can talk about all in that same two week period, which is absolutely monstrous as a schedule but very exciting as an actor. The crossover is the best because you get to work with all the other actors. But I just think, of course. They’ve all done it a year, two years, three years, six years. They know their characters so well, and I went in just knowing what very little that I knew and just doing it. And that was great and it was so much fun. Stephen and Melissa are lovely. But I think when I go in now, I know who Kate is, I know who Batwoman is, and it’s just going to be a different experience.

Batwoman will air on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT this fall on The CW.

