‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Writers Direct Fans To Campaign To DC Comics For Beebo Merchandise

One of the funniest shows you’ll ever find in the superhero genre, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow introduced the world to the fluffiest, bluest, most adorable we’ll ever see — Beebo. Since that character’s introduction into The CW’s Arrowverse last season, it’s become a cult icon.

So much of an icon, in fact, that fans are chomping at the bit to get whatever Beebo merchandise they can get their hands on. The Writers’ Room behind Legends of Tomorrow took to Twitter to encourage fans to request more Beeobo merchandise.

“Dear Legends fans — We hear you,” the account tweeted. “We want Beebos too. Our advice? Let @DCComics know! Maybe if enough people show their Beebo love, we can pull off a Beebo Day Miracle!”

The fluffy plus toy most recently appeared in an episode of Arrow, as Curtis (Echo Kellum) gifted the toy to the daughter of a friend.

Beebo first appeared the season three episode titled “Beebo the God of War,” in which it was a toy that happened to be the hottest gift of the 1992 Holiday season. Through the powers that be, the toy eventually become the god of a group of Vikings. That is, of course, until the Legends fixed the time anachronism.

The character was suddenly a hit. But series’ stars weren’t always sure it’d land well.

“When we first, that script was Legends’ first kind of deep dive into craziness,” Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz reflected. “I remember shooting that with all these Vikings and we’re in this like amazing period gear and everything is very like… and then you just see Nate and Amaya having this blue fuzzy doll like sneaking in the background.”

“I remember we all turned and were like ‘we just…did we jump the shark? There’s no coming back from there, really.’” Lotz said. “And it’s right. There was no coming back from that but in the better. I think that it was kind of a gamble and it worked and Beebo’s the lead of the show.”

“When the Legends discover that kids at a summer camp have disappeared, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) find themselves as the new camp counselors. At camp, Ava struggles to get along with the kids, but Constantine whips up a potion that helps Sara and Ava bond with the children. Luckily, the team finds clues to the whereabouts of the missing kids, but the battle to save them leaves one member in bad shape.

Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are tasked with watching the fugitive and Rory finds a kindship with their “prisoner.”

Maisie Richardson-Sellers also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter.”

