Batman Actor Ben Affleck to Make Rare Convention Appearance at Celebrity Fan Fest

After a tumultuous year, both personally and professionally, Ben Affleck is setting aside some time to reconnect with his fans by appearing at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas.

Batman himself! Ben Affleck joining Aquaman Jason Mamoa at San Antonio’s Celebrity Fan Fest next month! pic.twitter.com/WgK798HEfI — 1200 WOAI (@1200WOAI) October 17, 2018

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome (Affleck) to Celebrity Fan Fest and offer his many fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet him in person,” PMX Events president Bob Wills shared in a statement.

The actor has had a passionate fanbase for the majority of his career, though it was his debut as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that introduced the actor to the world of comic conventions. Affleck has always shown immense appreciation of his fans, though his well-documented complicated year would have made his absence from the limelight understood.

Last fall, an MTV VJ spoke out about the actor having groped her during an interview years earlier, resulting in other women speaking out about the actor’s misconduct. These accusations weren’t as extreme as those regarding Harvey Weinstein, yet the two having regularly collaborated didn’t help matters for the actor.

Shortly after, Justice League debuted, which was both a critical and financial disappointment. There’s no one reason why the film failed to connect with audiences, but the film’s underwhelming performance resulted in rumors that Affleck wanted to distance himself from the DC Extended Universe.

Affleck officially handed over directing duties of The Batman, a planned solo film focusing on the Dark Knight, over to War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves, with some industry insiders thinking this was signalling the beginning of the end of Affleck’s time in the cape. Since the release of Justice League, multiple DCEU films have been announced, delayed, or seemingly scrapped, making everything about the franchise’s future seem uncertain, including Affleck’s involvement in any capacity.

The actor recently completed a 40-day stint in rehab, which he confirmed on his own Instagram, noting that it was due to alcohol addiction. Additionally, Affleck and Jennifer Garner finalized their divorce earlier this month.

Amid reports that Affleck might be abandoning the DCEU, reports emerged earlier this week that Warner Bros. is looking to drop both he and Superman actor Henry Cavill from the franchise, seemingly making these difficult decisions for the performers.

Despite the rollercoaster year, getting in some face time with fans is sure to rejuvenate the actor.

You can go to the Celebrity Fan Fest official site to learn more about Affleck’s appearance and to purchase tickets. The inaugural Celebrity Fan Fest will be held on November 10th and 11th.

