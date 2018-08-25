Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner’s Divorce Settlement Reportedly Complete

Daredevil and Justice League actor Ben Affleck and Elektra alum Jennifer Garner have reportedly settled their divorce. According to TMZ, the A-list duo has finalized splitting up their property and agreed to joint-custody for their three kids.

The last step before finalizing the divorce is to turn the signed paperwork into a judge, which will happen once Affleck leaves rehab, TMZ says.

Professionally, it’s still unseen what the future holds for either member of the couple. After portray Bruce Wayne/Batman in Warner Brothers’ fledgling DC Extended Universe, rumors have run rampant that the role would be handed over to a younger actor as the shared-universe movies moved forward.

The Batman director Matt Reeves spoke about the situation earlier this month at an event for the Television Critics Association.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves said. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

The status of The Batman has long been in question, made even more complicated after a recent listing from Production Weekly said The Batman was likely to begin filming in early 2019.

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham,” Reeves said of The Batman. “I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the [Christopher] Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

The Batman has no release date at this time.