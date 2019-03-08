Ben Affleck Responds to Zack Snyder’s Comment on Him Quitting as Batman

Ben Affleck has stepped away from being the Dark Knight, and he recently responded to Zack Snyder‘s farewell comments to what was and what could’ve been.

For context, Snyder took to Vero to share his thoughts on Affleck departing the role that he first portrayed in Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then would play in films like Suicide Squad and Justice League. He was set to reprise the role in the Batman solo film coming from Matt Reeves, but that will end up being recast.

Specifically, Snyder wrote the following: “The was a time above…a time before…there were perfect things…diamond absolutes. But things fail…things on earth. And what falls…is fallen. IN the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie…Best Batman ever. Thank you my friend for blessing me with that f***ing glorious chin and an amazing hart.”

In a new interview regarding Affleck’s new project Triple Frontier, Affleck was asked about Snyder’s comments, especially that glorious chin line, which prompted a laugh from Affleck. “Zack’s a funny guy, what can I say,” Affleck said, with his co-star Oscar Issac adding “He’s got a good chin too then, doesn’t he?” Affleck agreed, saying “he does have a very nice chin. He shouldn’t sell himself short.”

You can check out the clip in the video above.

Recently Affleck gave a bit more insight on Jimmy Kimmel Live into why he left not only the role of Batman but also his original role as director of the project, which will now be helmed by Reeves with a new actor.

“I tried to direct a version of it, worked with a really good screenwriter, but couldn’t come up with a version,” Affleck told Kimmel. “Couldn’t crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it, and they got some really good people.”

It will be sad to see Affleck leave the role behind, as we never got to see the full version many were hoping for when his solo Batman project was first announced. Still, there’s a great trust in Reeves to deliver a quality Batman film, one that focuses on the detective elements of the character with a noir feel and tone, so hopes are still high.

Were you bummed to see Affleck leave the role? Let us know what you think in the comments!

