New Rumor Suggests Ben Affleck Wants to Continue as Batman in the DCEU

There’s been nothing but rumor and conflicting reports about Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Batman movie franchise, for well over a year now. The biggest point of contention has been if Ben Affleck will continue in the role of Batman, or if the character will be recast for War of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves upcoming solo film, The Batman. Now, a new rumor suggests that Affleck may indeed want to come back for another outing as the Caped Crusader.

Tag it under rumor for now; I hear Ben Affleck now wants to stick around as the DCEU’s Batman. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) May 14, 2018



This is of little surprise (or substance) really: the “will he, won’t he” about Affleck’s departure have been part of this little drama, all along. When the fan pressure is up, and bad reviews for films like Batman v Superman and Justice League hit, we get “Sad Affleck” indications that he’s done; when other superhero films are grabbing the spotlight and making money hand-over-fist (Avengers: Infinity War), Affleck seems to get jazzed and re-enthused about what the DC Films Universe can be. No doubt, the potential dump truck full of money he could make is also a deciding factor.

Affleck has once again become more famous for his tabloid exploits than his actual acting. After a high-profile divorce from actress Jennifer Garner, Affleck has been making headlines for things like his massive back tattoo, rather than anything have to do with Batman. It’s also easy to imagine that the “peace and quiet” time he’s been having has led to that old acting bug starting to give him the itch; after all, Affleck’s star has been steadily dimming, with Batman v Superman and Justice League both underperforming, while even his directorial efforts have also hit a wall (see: Live By Night). He’ll next be directing an adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel Witness for the Prosecution, but to really get his name back up on the A-list, a new Batman movie would be the best bet.

Right now, the Batman movie universe is rapidly expanding, with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn being the center of a Birds of Prey movie, while Joaquin Phoenix is possibly circling the standalone Joker origin movie being directed by The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips. With the franchise expanding, that’s all the more reason for Affleck ot be motivated to get back in now, before the franchise becomes something bigger and greater.

