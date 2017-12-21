Does Ben Affleck Really Still Want To Direct A Batman Movie?

After debuting as the Caped Crusader in last year’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, actor Ben Affleck is reportedly distancing himself from the character and leaving both acting and directorial duties of The Batman to other parties. Matt Reeves has accepted the duty of helming the solo film, yet recent comments from Affleck hint that there could still be a possibility he’d want to be involved in either that project or another solo Batman adventure.

“For me, it’s interesting, and I always evaluate this stuff on the merit of the material,” Affleck told Daily Sabah. “I want to direct a Batman movie, and I never got a script that I was happy with, so they are starting over and writing another script. And right now, I think a lot of different possibilities I think for the way the DC Universe could go, and I will just follow my interests in pursuing that. And I know that I love working with this group of people, and it was a real joy for me to make this movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of the actor’s previous comments having seemingly ruled out his interest, but the above details paint a possible different picture.

Affleck specifies that he has yet to receive a script he wanted to direct, while also mentioning that Warner Bros. is theoretically attempting to craft a script that would be more to his liking. His comments don’t specify whether this means they are working on a new script for The Batman, being helmed by Reeves, or if he means an additional script that would be a new exploration of the character.

Earlier this month, Variety claimed that Affleck could be completely out of the DCEU soon, portraying Batman in the solo Flash movie but then leaving a Dark Knight-shaped hole in the shared universe of films.

“While Ben Affleck is expected to appear as Batman in a standalone Flash movie, it is highly unlikely he will don the cape and cowl in Matt Reeves’ planned standalone Batman movie. The director is said to want to cast the role with fresh talent, according to sources,” Variety‘s report reads.

Only time will tell whether Affleck would ever still direct a Batman movie, with the right script, or if he’ll leave the character behind for good.

Justice League is in theaters now.

[H/T Daily Sabah]