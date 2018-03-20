Bendis’s ‘Man of Steel’ Will Reveal “The Fate of Lois and Jon”

Brian Michael Bendis has told interviewers that he has no plans to scrap Superman‘s marriage to Lois Lane as part of his takeover of the Superman books, which has also seen th cancellations of related titles like Super-Sons and Supergirl — but solicitation text for his upcoming miniseries The Man of Steel has some fans worried.

Bendis’s reimagining, which will begin in Action Comics #1000 and features a threat with ties to Superman’s origins, seems to indicate that Superman’s wife and child are missing, dead, or injured throughout all of its weekly issues.

The solicitation text, which has already set some fans on edge on social media, repeatedly makes reference to “what’s going on with Lois and Jon,” and “the fate of Lois and Jon.” The net effect is to create uncertainty about the characters’ future — which of course is the objective of marketing text like this.

Also of note: The word “The” has been added to marketing materials for The Man of Steel, previously referred to as “Man of Steel.” This brings the title treatment (and indeed the logo) into line with John Byrne’s 1986 Superman reboot of the same name, rather than the Zack Snyder movie from 5 years ago.

You can see the solicitation text for all six issues below.

THE MAN OF STEEL #1

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS • Art by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO • Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

Retailers: Includes a code for a free digital download of this issue.

A new era begins for Superman as a threat from his earliest origins reemerges to destroy the Last Son of Krypton. As Superman struggles to come to grips with what has happened to his wife and son, he must also face a new threat that’s determined to burn down Metropolis!

RETRO-SOLICITED • On sale MAY 30 • 32 pg, FC, 1 of 6, $3.99 US • RATED T

THE MAN OF STEEL #2

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS • Art by EVAN “DOC” SHANER • Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

With an arsonist loose in Metropolis, Superman’s powers are almost useless in finding the culprit. And back at the Daily Planet, everyone wants to know what’s going on with Lois Lane. How can Clark hold on to the secret of what happened to Lois and Jon much longer?

On sale JUNE 6 • 32 pg, FC, 2 of 6, $3.99 US • RATED T

THE MAN OF STEEL #3

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS • Art by RYAN SOOK • Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

The merciless killer and zealot calling himself Rogol Zaar has searched the cosmos for Superman—and when he reaches the Fortress of Solitude, his actions will cut Superman to the core.

On sale JUNE 13 • 32 pg, FC, 3 of 6, $3.99 US • RATED T

THE MAN OF STEEL #4

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS • Art by KEVIN MAGUIRE • Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

Rogol Zaar has committed a string of atrocities across the cosmos that have led him to the Fortress of Solitude—and now Superman and Supergirl plan to crush his schemes! But are even two Kryptonians enough to stop his sinister machinations?

On sale JUNE 20 • 32 pg, FC, 4 of 6, $3.99 US • RATED T

THE MAN OF STEEL #5

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS • Art by ADAM HUGHES • Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

Beaten by Rogol Zaar, his city burning at the hands of an unknown arsonist and the secret of what happened to Lois and Jon drawing closer to revelation—even Superman feels powerless against all that stands before him.

On sale JUNE 27 • 32 pg, FC, 5 of 6, $3.99 US • RATED T

THE MAN OF STEEL #6

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS • Art by JASON FABOK • Cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

The fate of Lois Lane and Jon Kent is revealed! Metropolis’ survival hangs in the balance! And Superman must somehow put an end to Rogol Zaar’s rampage! It’s do-or-die time for the Man of Steel in the final chapter of this explosive miniseries!

ADVANCE SOLICITED • On sale JULY 4 • 32 pg, FC, 6 of 6 • $3.99 US • RATED T