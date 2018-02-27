‘Justice League’ And ‘Batman’ Producer Benjamin Melniker Has Died

Today, the DC Entertainment fandom is taking a moment to honor one of the company’s top talents. Benjamin Melniker, a producer on more than a dozen DC films, has passed away. The heralded creator died in Roslyn Harbor, New York at the age of 104.

Over on Facebook, Melniker’s fellow Batman producer made the heavy announcement. Michael Uslan wrote a touching tribute about his creative partner for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is with such sadness that I tell you of the passing of my Batman partner, the legendary Benjamin Melniker (1913-2018),” Uslan began.

“Legendary” is the only word capable of describing the man who started work at MGM in late 1939 and came to be known as “The MGM Lion” for his forcefulness in negotiating the deals for the studio while building his reputation for integrity at the same time. It was Ben who taught me, “The only thing you get to take with you when you die AND leave behind is your good name.”

Born in May 1913, Melniker began working at MGM in 1939 and became an executive within the company. The producer was involved with films such as Ben Hur and 2001: A Space Odyssey, but DC Comics fans will know him best for his extensive work with Batman. After leaving MGM, Melniker teamed up with Uslan to buy the movie rights for Batman, giving him credits on everything from Batman (1989) to Justice League. Melniker is also credited on Batman: Gotham by Gaslight and Batman Ninja which will debut this year.

Batman is not the only DC Comics character that Melniker worked with. Alongside Uslan, the two tackled heroes such as Swamp Thing, Catwoman, Constantine, and The Spirit.

“Ben was a humble man, never wishing attention,” Uslan told fans on Facebook. “He turned down endless requests to write his book or do interviews about The Golden Age of Hollywood, especially in his latter years as he became the last mogul standing from that era. He told me that he knew all the stories of what transpired behind the curtain at MGM in those decades but would never reveal things that could negatively impact those people, their children or their grandchildren. Ben was a mensch.”

“He was my partner. He helped make my dreams come true. He was my second father. I always knew this day had to come, but after 105 years, I never thought it would. Benjamin Melniker.” Remember the name. He has left it behind for all the rest of us to aspire to.”