Sideshow Reveals Stunning Superman and Krypto Premium Format Figures

DC Studios’ Superman is flying high in theaters, and there are a host of amazing collectibles that are looking to be a part of your personal Superman collection. Sideshow Collectibles is also part of that mix, though their one-two punch of Superman and Krypto is easily one of the most impressive entries so far. Today, Sideshow revealed the Superman Premium Format Figure, which features the Man of Steel in a classic superhero pose atop a Fortress of Solitude-style base, but it gets even better with the Krypto Premium Format Figure, which simply has to be seen to be believed, and you can pre-order both right here.

The Superman Premium Format Figure stands at 24 inches tall and is 11 inches wide, and the figure features Superman hovering over a base of Kyprtonian crystals. While the likeness to Corenswet is on point, the most impressive element of the figure is the unreal textures on the costume. While it is all made out of polystone, you’d be forgiven for looking at the pictures and assuming it was completely real material, because that’s how great it looks.

The Superman Premium Format Figure is up for pre-order now for the price of $765, and is set to ship between June and September of 2026. The figure was sculpted by Martín Sancal and Diego Corvalan, designed by Ian MacDonald and Will Harbottle, and painted by Bernardo Esquivel. You can check out the official description for the Superman Premium Format Figure below.

“Inspired by James Gunn’s Superman (2025), this fully sculpted DC statue embodies hope, justice, and a better tomorrow for all. His movie-accurate portrait and suit are highly detailed and vibrantly painted, capturing the character’s radiant disposition in striking black and bold blue, red, and yellow. The Superman Premium Format™ Figure features a base inspired by the secret, ice-covered sanctuary utilized by Superman and his allies to repair and recover from battle.”

As for Krypto, the Super Dog is simply adorable, and the work on the fur and Krypto’s expression is fantastic. Krypto comes with his collar and his red cape, and he shares a similar Kryptonian Crystal base to Superman, so if you end up purchasing both, they will fit perfectly together on your display. Krypto stands 9 inches tall and 7.15 inches wide, and you can check out more images of Superman’s best pal below.

The Krypto Premium Format Figure is up for pre-order now for the price of $150, and is set to ship in the same time frame as Superman (between June and September of 2026). Krypto was sculpted by Sandal and Corvalan, designed by MacDonald and Harbottle, and painted by Chie Izumi. You can find the official description for the Krypto Premium Format Figure below.

“Inspired by James Gunn’s Superman (2025), this fully sculpted DC statue is a perfectly playful rendition of Kal-El’s furry friend. Krypto’s movie-accurate appearance showcases scruffy sculpted fur, an excited expression, and expressive ears. He sits on a base resembling the icy blue crystals that compose Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. Pair Krypto with the Superman Premium Format™ Figure by Sideshow — sold separately — to keep Clark Kent and his loyal companion where they belong … together!”

What do you think of the new Sideshow Superman and Krypto Premium Format Figures? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things collectibles and Superman with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!