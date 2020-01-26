Birds of Prey Behind-the-Scenes Video Goes Behind Harley Quinn’s Mayhem

A new Birds of Prey behind-the-scenes featurette has the cast and director of the film talking about Harley Quinn’s trail of mayhem. Star Marot Robbie kicks it off, talking about how Harley frames the entire film. “It’s a lot of fun,” she says. “It’s a wild ride and I think we wanted people to get a taste of what life could be like when you see it from Harley’s point of view, and when you watch this film that’s what you’re getting. It’s unpredictable and it’s out of order and it’s messy and it’s funny and it’s dangerous and it’s violent and it’s absurd and it’s heartbreaking and heartwarming. It’s a bit of everything, which is kind of like the character.”

“Yeah, Harley’s crazy,” says Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays Black Widow. “She’s a psycho. She’s quirky. She’s all these annoying things. But Margot finds a way to ground her in a truth that I think we can relate to.”

“This movie owes so much to Margot,” says director Cathy Han. “It really was her idea. She pitched it. She pitched the idea of a girl gang movie with Harley Quinn and that was because she, I think, understood the character in that Harley is not someone that wants to ever be alone and then she developed the script with Christina. I think she recruited Christina in the process. So this has been a very personal journey for her I think.”

“She really had her hand in everything on this movie,” says Mary Elizabeht-Winstead, who plays Huntress, “but at the same time she managed to keep such a clear head all the time, which I was so impressed by because you would think with all the different roles she’s playing and all the different hats she’s wearing that it would be stressful or that she’d be sort of in over her or something at some moment and she never was. She was cool as a cucumber.”

“The most exciting thing as an actor is to have a number of choices with your character,” Robbie says. “You can sort of do anything when you’re Harley Quinn. You can sort of react one way or react 20 other different ways and it always makes sense for the character. So that’s a liberating and creatively stimulating place to be working anyway. But with the relationship with Mister J, there’s still a lot there and we kind of wanted to see, okay, what’s Harley like when she doesn’t have the comfort of knowing that Mister J will take care of her or take care of things?”

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens on February 7th. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.