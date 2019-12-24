Birds Of Prey Christmas Teaser Released

The upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has released a Christmas-themed teaser trailer. The video, seen in the tweet below, features Harley Quinn prepping for the holiday season as only Harley knows how. The character is seen going through some simple steps: Pre-game. Prep supplies. Welcome guests. Have a blast. Of course, those things mean something different to the wild DC Comics character, as the video above shows that she is going wild in a grocery story, picking fights, and tossing bombs. It’s all pretty on brand for Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn as she gears up for a new movie!

“I first actually pitched the notion when we were actually still shooting Suicide Squad, because I kept saying Harley does so much better when she has people to play with,” Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie told ComicBook.com on the Birds of Prey set in February.. “And I had kept thinking that in real life I have such a girl gang, like my group of girlfriends, and I was like, I just want Harley to have a girl gang. I just want there to be a girl gang for Harley to be a part of. And then, obviously, I’d been reading a ton of the comics, anything involving Harley. And one of the separate line of comics is The Birds of Prey, which I started reading. And Harley’s not a traditional member of the Birds of Prey, but it was a fun kind of girl gang to kind of dip in and out of, I suppose.”

“I think that given what the story’s about and her emancipation and that she’s out on her own and she’s not connected the Joker and with Suicide Squad, she’s so connected to the Joker,” Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan said. “I mean their story is so intertwined and it really is a love story, if you will. And this is not, and so I think that gave us a lot of opportunity to say like, what is she like, not necessarily post joker, but just in almost like a parallel universe and allowed, I think all of us freedom to say like we’re going to create a different Gotham.”

In this film, Harley is quite different from her previous big screen appearance hair is different. Her costume is different. Her language is R-rated, so that’s different, too. Yan promises she is “recognizable”” but admits that even her white skin is “less thickly white.”

As for when the two movies take place by comparison to each other: “There is not any known amount of time” between the two movies according to Yan. “We kind of exist in a parallel timeline.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7, 2020.