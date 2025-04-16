7 Characters We Want Absolute Versions of ASAP

Play video

DC’s Absolute Universe hit the ground running with the Trinity and hasn’t looked back since, and a new wave of Absolute books has already gotten people buzzing in their big debuts. So far the Absolute universe includes Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, and The Flash, but DC’s universe offers a bevy of other amazing characters that feel like they would be perfectly suited for Darkseid’s shaken-up universe, and I’ve got a few ideas on which characters should get their turn in the Absolute Universes as soon as possible.

Detective Chimp

I’m sorry, but this writes itself. Detective Chimp is already beloved in the mainline universe, stealing the show in just about every single appearance, but can you imagine what an Absolute Detective Chimp would look like? Typically Detective Chimp’s wit and lighthearted demeanor is what disarms those he’s investigating, and while his inquisitive and offbeat nature is infectious, it also belies a beast of an intellect, which he utilizes to give even Batman a run for his money.

I don’t know about you, but that sounds beyond perfect for an Absolute adaptation. Perhaps you lean the opposite way and showcase Chimp as a lethal offensive threat and find a way to juxtapose that with his affinity for getting to the bottom of a mystery. You can also lean into the more mystical aspects of his character and completely shake things up, mixing all of those elements into a can’t-miss Absolute Universe story that instantly sets itself apart from anything else on the roster. If it happens, consider me all in on day one.

Shazam

Speaking of magic, we’ve seen glimpses of magic in the Absolute Universe, mostly in Absolute Wonder Woman, though we still haven’t really explored what that looks like or how magic itself is different from what we know in the mainline universe. There are any number of characters that would be perfect to change that, including the person who almost took this spot Zatanna. Ultimately though I think Shazam would benefit more from getting the Absolute treatment.

Shazam’s origin story and connections to the Wizard, the Seven Deadly Sins, and Black Adam all offer compelling elements that could be turned on their heads for the better, bringing some new excitement to the character and his larger-than-life world. While Shazam as a series has had darker elements and plenty of tension in recent storylines, this would allow the team to really take the characters and some of those established concepts outside of any preconceived comfort zones, possibly creating one of the coolest Absolute books yet.

Teen Titans

Teen Titans has the potential to deliver one of the most shocking and hard-hitting Absolute books to date, which might be surprising given what we’ve already seen in the line thus far, but hear me out.

Can you imagine what it’s like for a teenager to step into the role of a superhero in Darkseid’s universe? There are powerful forces in the mainline universe too, but the odds are ten times as daunting in a Darkseid-crafted world. To put it bluntly, how does a team of Teen Titans survive when every villain they face is a Slade Wilson in waiting?

Without other legacy characters established, there would also be potential big changes regarding the team lineup. What does that mean for characters like Nightwing and Donna Troy, and how far could you go with those characters without those core Batman and Wonder Woman traits in tow? Beast Boy, Raven, and Starfire would also offer a host of ways to shake up the team and their own powersets, and while you could still have the family dynamic in play, it would feel altogether different, and hopefully, we get to see it unfold one day.

Aquaman

DC has already given most of the Justice League its time in the sun, but there is still one of the League’s most iconic heroes on the sidelines. That would be his Royal Highness and Defender of the Seas Aquaman, and the amount of potential in an Absolute Aquaman series is off the charts.

Not only does Aquaman immediately stand apart from Absolute’s other heroes, but the world he inhabits and defends is just as unique. The mysteries at hand are endless, as we don’t even really understand what the world under the water consists of in the Absolute Universe, let alone how the royal bloodline works. Is this Arthur still a King, and what role does Atlantis play in the universe, if it does at all? What do the creatures look like, and is there more to Arthur’s ability to communicate with them than we initially think?

Where does Mera fit into the equation, and what is the relationship between the world underwater and the surface? Those are just a few of the questions we have, and each one allows for a wealth of creativity in depicting this world for a new age. Aquaman has been re-envisioned a few times, but this one could take the character and his world to a whole other level.

Cyborg

A character that could use an Absolute Universe shake-up is Cyborg, who tends to be at his best when he’s back at Titans Tower. While he’s been a valuable member of the Justice League, the character behind the sophisticated technology hasn’t had as much of a chance to shine through when he’s not alongside his Titans family. That’s where the Absolute Universe comes in.

Cyborg’s skillset is immense, and that has only grown more powerful as his technology continually advances, but what if that wasn’t the case? What if Cyborg’s tech had a shelf life, necessitating the creation of a new body? What if he had to add whatever technology he discovered along the way to his existing kit, looking like a combination of modern tech and dated tech he finds over the course of his journey? It would be hilarious to see Cyborg opening up a boom tube in one scene and then fighting with a floppy disk drive in another, constantly balancing the mix of old and new technology keeping him alive.

Vixen

Vixen has always had an intriguing core powerset thanks to her Tantu Totem, though more often than not she is utilized as part of a team as opposed to getting solo shine. That could change in the Absolute Universe, and as a result, she could take a huge step towards becoming one of DC’s premiere heroes.

Vixen’s Totem is impressive just on a sheer power level, but with the right creator at the helm, the creativity in which that power is used could be increased tenfold. Vixen already has the power to take on attributes of animals, but the limits of that power and the toll it takes are all ripe for exploration. On top of that, how does growing up in this world change her as a person, and does that affect any self-imposed limits in the animals she embodies? All compelling questions, and all reasons why an Absolute Vixen series could rule.

Blue Beetle

The past few years have seen a bit of a renaissance for Blue Beetle, and DC’s previous ongoing series was simply fantastic and consistently underrated. Blue Beetle still has a role to play in the mainline universe thankfully, but what would a Blue Beetle series be like if all the doors were kicked down and limits thrown aside? Well, that would be Absolute Blue Beetle, and it could be something truly special.

Legacy and family have been core elements of the past few Blue Beetle runs, and that family dynamic is especially important to retain, though that doesn’t mean it has to be close to anything traditional. Imagine if the scarab has a deeper connection to Jaime Reyes’ own family lineage, carrying on the memories, triumphs, and failures of past family members holding the mantle. If that ties back into the cosmic origins of the Scarabs and The Reach, this could end up being an earnest but edgy mix of Assassin’s Creed and Star Trek, and I’d be here for all of it.

Alright, those are my picks, so let me know what you think and what DC characters you'd like to see get the Absolute treatment in the comments!