Birds Of Prey Happy New Year Teaser Released

Fresh off the Christmas themed teaser released last week, Warner Bros. has debuted a New Year’s themed video for the upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). As seen in the tweet below, the international promo sees Harley and her fellow Birds prepping for the arrive of the new year complete with fireworks, snazzy sunglasses, and a countdown. Despite the jovial tone and happy faces being worn by the characters in the new promo, the upcoming film will have a slightly darker edge to it than 2016’s Suicide Squad as it’s already been given an R-Rating by the MPA.

“I did feel like I had to censor myself a lot, obviously, to suit a PG rating,” Robbie told ComicBook.com on the Birds of Prey set about her first outing as Harley. “And a lot of the characters that exist in the DC world, to be honest, are quite dark. And a lot of them, Huntress for example, have serious childhood trauma, have serious mental illnesses, like Harley, whatever, but I felt like we never… Sometimes you can’t really go as deep with those things if you have to censor yourself. And I thought, wouldn’t it be liberating if we didn’t have to worry about that and really go for it, and then later, in the edit, kind of find where the tone of movie lies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the new promo for the film below!

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) stars Margot Robbie, reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The movie also introduces Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, the founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. Ewan MacGregor and Chris Messina play the villains Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, respectively. Cathy Han is directing the film. Christina Hodson wrote the script.x

In this film, Harley is quite different from her previous big screen appearance hair is different. Her costume is different. Her language is R-rated, so that’s different, too. Yan promises she is “recognizable”” but admits that even her white skin is “less thickly white.”

As for when the two movies take place by comparison to each other: “There is not any known amount of time” between the two movies according to Yan. “We kind of exist in a parallel timeline.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7, 2020.