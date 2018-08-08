‘Birds of Prey’: Peyton Elizabeth Lee Rumored to Be Up For Cassandra Cain

It’s still anyone’s guess as to who will be cast in DC’s upcoming Birds of Prey movie, but there’s a chance that one Disney Channel star could be in the running.

A new rumor (via @DanielRPK) has been making the rounds online, which suggests that Peyton Elizabeth Lee could be in the running to portray Cassandra Cain in Birds of Prey. The fourteen year-old actress is best known for playing the title role in the Disney Channel original series Andi Mack, as well as appearances on Shameless and Scandal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, star of Andi Mack. Same show Asher Angel (Billy Batson in Shazam) came from. Up for Cassandra Cain? Maybe. Again just a rumor. pic.twitter.com/iuZJPHQwOC — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) August 8, 2018

Granted, the possibility of Lee being up for Cassandra Cain remains a rumor at this point, and there’s no telling which actress will ultimately land the role. But even then, there are a couple of reasons why Lee would be a logical fit for the part. While the target audience of Andi Mack doesn’t necessarily overlap with Birds of Prey‘s rumored R-rating, the hit series could potentially give Lee a bit more clout than a slightly more unknown actress. And of course, it’s worth noting that her Andi Mack co-star, Asher Angel, has already joined the DCEU as Shazam!‘s Billy Batson.

While no casting for the film has been announced, Lee is just the latest actress to be potentially tied to the world of Birds of Prey. Previous rumors have suggested that Alexandra Daddario could be up for the role of Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, and Vanessa Kirby, Jodie Comer, and Blake Lively have all been rumored to be on the shortlist for Dinah Lance/Black Canary.

Birds of Prey is set to see Cassandra Cain, Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya teaming up with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), in a story that will pit them against DC Comics villain Black Mask. With production on the film rumored to begin early next year, fans will just have to wait and see who joins the cast — and if Lee ends up being among them.

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, and produced by Robbie alongside Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless. A version of the script was penned by Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

Would you like to see Peyton Elizabeth Lee play Cassandra Cain in Birds of Prey? Let us know what you think in the comments below.