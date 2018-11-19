‘Birds of Prey’ Star Confirms Production Start Date

We now have the best idea yet of when Birds of Prey will take flight.

In a recent interview with Bionic Buzz, Mary Elizabeth Winstead briefly spoke about the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, while also confirming that cameras will start rolling on the film sometime in January of 2019.

“It’s sort of a spinoff of Suicide Squad.” Winstead explained. “It kind of follows Harley Quinn, which is Margot Robbie’s character from those films, and this sort of girl gang that she puts together. I play Huntress, and we’ve got Black Canary, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Rosie Perez and Ewan McGregor. It’s a really fun, fun cast. We haven’t started shooting yet, but we start shooting in January, and I can’t wait.”

This serves as the most official confirmation yet of when Birds of Prey will start filming, with various rumors previously hinting at the January start date.

As Winstead outlined, Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn, Black Canary, and Huntress teaming up together to take down McGregor’s Roman Sionis/Black Mask. The R-rated venture will see Perez playing DC Comics fan-favorite Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco recently joined the cast as Cassandra Cain.

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer,” the film’s writer, Christina Hodson, explained in a recent interview. “She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

When filming does begin in January, Birds of Prey will reportedly operate under a working title of “Fox Force Five”. The film beginning production in January could have one interesting caveat, as recent legal trouble might prevent cinematographer Matthew Libatique from working on the film.

Birds of Prey will debut on February 7, 2020. Other upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.