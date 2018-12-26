‘Birds of Prey’ Adds ‘A Quiet Place’ Special Effects Supervisor

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is rounding out its crew.

According to a new tweet from DiscussingFilm, Mark Hawker will serve as the visual effects supervisor on the upcoming DC Extended Universe venture.

Special Effects Supervisor Mark Hawker (‘A Quiet Place’, ‘Spider-Man 2’) has joined the crew for ‘BIRDS OF PREY’. (EXCLUSIVE) pic.twitter.com/suKaOs9390 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 24, 2018

Hawker previously worked on A Quiet Place, A Wrinkle in Time, Annabelle: Creation, Men in Black 3, and Ghostbusters. Birds of Prey marks his latest entry into the comic book world, after Spider-Man, Hulk, Spider-Man 2, and The New Mutants.

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) joining forces to take down the DC Comics villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The cast also includes Chris Messina, Ali Wong, and Robert Catrini.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson. The film is expected to be an R-rated entry into the DC Extended Universe pantheon.

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

Birds of Prey will reportedly begin filming in January, and will operate under a working title of “Fox Force Five”.

