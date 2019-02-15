‘Birds of Prey’ Set Photos Give New Look at Huntress

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to introduce a slew of characters to the big screen, and we have a new look at one of those new faces.

A new batch of set photos from the upcoming DC Extended Universe film have made their way online, which show Mary Elizabeth Winstead preparing to shoot a scene as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress. The photos appear to show Winstead standing outside of a building, with a lot of photos bathed in a sort of neon-hued light.

📸 Mary Elizabeth Winstead and her double were both on set, last night, so it’s time to take a closer look at Helena’s first outfit. ⛓ pic.twitter.com/M8CwMcOT2J — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) February 10, 2019

📸 Mary Elizabeth Winstead ( and her stunt double ) as Helena Bertinelli on the “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )” set, in Los Angeles. ✨ pic.twitter.com/WlrSgoVB6s — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) February 10, 2019

While Huntress’ costume was briefly shown in Birds of Prey‘s production teaser, these photos give the best look yet at the outfit’s details. The video also appeared to show Huntress wearing a comic-accurate cape, although it’s unclear if that is the same as what she’s sporting in some of these photos.

These set photos are just the latest to come out of Birds of Prey‘s Los Angeles production, with previous photos showcasing the new costumes for Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell). A set video, showing Black Canary and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina) chasing after Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) after she appears to be apprehended by the police, has also surfaced.

The film, which also stars Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, is expected to pave some pretty interesting ground within the superhero genre.

“I think it’s exciting to be in a film that will hopefully reach a lot of people, and I think this one, in particular, is exciting because we’re trying to do something that hasn’t quite been done before in the superhero realm, in terms of it being really female-led in front of and behind the camera, and I think some of the ideas that they’re playing with are really new.” Winstead said in an interview late last year. “So that’s really exciting to me and the fact that might reach an audience on a wider level. So I’m really looking forward to that, to hopefully connecting with those fans, and hopefully makings something that is new to them but also does justice to the comic book heroes that they love so much.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.