Birds of Prey: Dana Lee Reveals His Character’s Connection to Joker and Harley Quinn

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will debut in theaters next year, giving fans an entirely new take on Gotham City. Thanks to a new interview, we have a bit more insight into one of the characters that will be popping up in that world. In a recent interview with Your Entertainment Corner, actor Dana Lee spoke about his role in Birds of Prey, and the ties it has to the film’s unique narrative.

“I play a character named Doc, I own this little restaurant and my residence is above it.” Lee, whose filmography includes Dr. Ken and Curb Your Enthusiasm, explained. “Every time Harley Quinn gets in trouble with the Joker, she would come and stay with me. I’m like her Taiwanese grandfather.”

Given what we already know about Birds of Prey – in particular, that the break up between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and The Joker (Jared Leto) will essentially be one of the film’s inciting incidents – Lee’s role in the film certainly takes on a whole other meaning. Set photos from production earlier this year saw Lee and Robbie filming a scene together, in which she appears arrives at his residence with a box full of her stuff.

Birds of Prey will follow a sort of unlikely team-up between Harley, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Together, the women must work together to rescue a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird.” Winstead said in an interview this May. “It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

“I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” screenwriter Christina Hodson said in a previous interview. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.