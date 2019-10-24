Birds of Prey Cast Announces CCXP Presentation

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) blew audiences away with its first trailer earlier this month, showcasing an unconventional team-up between some of DC’s most beloved female characters. With just a matter of months away until Birds of Prey is released, it looks like fans might not have to wait too long for another look at the film. On Thursday, Birds of Prey‘s official Twitter account shared a brief video message from its cast, in which they announce that the film will have a presence at the CCXP conference, which will be held in Brazil in early December. The video features messages from Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary) and Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain).

This comes just a matter of days before Wonder Woman 1984 announced that they will have a presence at CCXP, and will reportedly debut its first trailer at the event. Given that CCXP is around two months away from Birds of Prey‘s release, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if a second trailer or some other major promotional material came out of the event.

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely partnership between the five women, as their lives in Gotham City begin to get complicated by one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” director Cathy Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

