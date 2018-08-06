DC Fans Want Vanessa Kirby to Play Black Canary in ‘Birds of Prey’

A slew of characters have yet to be cast for the DC Extended Universe, but it looks like the Internet already has one casting choice in mind.

Through a combination of early rumors and just pure fan speculation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout scene-stealer Vanessa Kirby has become one of the names associated with the DCEU’s version of Dinah Lance/Black Canary. With the character set to appear in the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, Comer has become one of the actresses fans would most like to see in the role (outside of long-running fancast Katheryn Winnick), alongside Blake Lively and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Ultimately, only time will tell who gets cast as Birds of Prey‘s Black Canary, but there’s certainly a push from fans to see Kirby take on the role. Some fans have been won over by the fancast after seeing Kirby in Fallout, while others have been eagerly waiting for Kirby to get some sort of superhero role. Here are just a few of those tweets of support.

Start the Campaign Now

If true and Vanessa Kirby is eyed at to play Black Canary in Birds of Prey, it is time we rally and HARD. She’d make a great Dinah Lance IMO.

(Cutting my losses as Katheryn Winnick’s but a fever dream). pic.twitter.com/9LUb06CiNe — Let’s Talk Black Canary ? (@LetsTalkCanary) August 3, 2018

A New Fan

I didn’t know who was Vanessa Kirby 10 minutes ago but now that I do YES PLEASE LET HER BE BLACK CANARY — rose (@jvsontvdd) August 4, 2018

A Little Excited

Vanessa Kirby as Black Canary you say? pic.twitter.com/QuwUprqYQB — Sylvia Hoeks fan account (@lvftovers) August 3, 2018

The Evidence is Right There

Vanessa Kirby as Dinah Lance / Black Canary. I LOVE IT. pic.twitter.com/rsMXBwkVMK — lav (@justicceleaque) August 3, 2018

Follow the Rules

Vanessa Kirby needs to be Black Canary I don’t make the rules — Ry (@Art3misCooke) August 5, 2018

Make It Happen

cast vanessa kirby as black canary and then make the entire rest of the cast poc since margot herself wants a diverse cast send tweet — alex! (@comicbookfilms) August 3, 2018

Wishing It Into Existence

give me vanessa kirby as black canary give me vanessa kirby as black canary give me vanessa kirby as black canary give me vanessa kirby as black canary give me vanessa kirby as black canary give me vanessa kirby as black canary give me vanessa kirby as black canary give me vaness — jeimy (@emxblunts) August 4, 2018

I’ll Drink to That