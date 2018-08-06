DC

DC Fans Want Vanessa Kirby to Play Black Canary in ‘Birds of Prey’

A slew of characters have yet to be cast for the DC Extended Universe, but it looks like the Internet already has one casting choice in mind.

Through a combination of early rumors and just pure fan speculation, Mission: Impossible – Fallout scene-stealer Vanessa Kirby has become one of the names associated with the DCEU’s version of Dinah Lance/Black Canary. With the character set to appear in the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, Comer has become one of the actresses fans would most like to see in the role (outside of long-running fancast Katheryn Winnick), alongside Blake Lively and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Ultimately, only time will tell who gets cast as Birds of Prey‘s Black Canary, but there’s certainly a push from fans to see Kirby take on the role. Some fans have been won over by the fancast after seeing Kirby in Fallout, while others have been eagerly waiting for Kirby to get some sort of superhero role. Here are just a few of those tweets of support.

