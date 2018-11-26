Margot Robbie’s ‘Birds Of Prey’ Movie Roster Revealed

Rumors have been swirling quite a bit about DC’s upcoming Birds of Prey movie, but a new report appears to have set the record straight.

The Wrap has learned that Birds of Prey will feature a pretty wide roster of DC Comics female characters. In addition to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, the team will include Dinah Lance/Black Canary, Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, Cassandra Cain, and Renee Montoya.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans of the Birds of Prey comics, this confirmation will be a bit of a relief, as the film’s potential roster has fluctuated pretty wildly over the past few months. Granted, there will surely be fans who are unhappy about the lack of Barbara Gordon, who had been believed to appear in the film as either Batgirl or Oracle. But considering the character’s integral role in the formation of the Birds of Prey, fans will just have to wait and see what significance she could end up having within the DC Extended Universe.

With this announcement seeming to confirm who will make up the Birds of Prey, and DC Films’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con just days away, DC fans will surely begin to speculate about who could play those roles. Thankfully, according to Robbie, the film’s casting will try to be as diverse as it can be.

“Yep, yes exactly, real life isn’t so one specific images,” said Robbie. “We’ve got to reflect that onscreen.”

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, and produced by Robbie alongside Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless. A version of the script was penned by Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

The report also suggests that Birds of Prey will feature a Batman villain who has yet to appear on the big screen. While it’s unclear exactly who that could be, fans will surely begin to speculate about the possibilities.

What do you think of this Birds of Prey roster? Let us know what you think in the comments below.