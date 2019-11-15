DC’s Birds of Prey Movie Reveals More Plot Details in New Synopsis

Birds of Prey will be kicking off the 2020 DC Movie slate in February, and fans have been eager to learn more about what the Suicide Squad spinoff has in store. The first Birds of Prey trailer gave us a taste of what the storyline for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will be; however, we’re still largely in the dark when it comes to details about how the larger ensemble of characters (Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya, Cassandra Cain) all factor into the story. However, that veil of mystery could be starting to lift: a new Birds of Prey synopsis has been put out, and it seems to reveal much more of the story details.

Check out the Birds of Prey synopsis that has been attached to the new contest tied to the film, “Create artwork inspired by Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” which is being run over at Talenthouse Art Works:

Videos by ComicBook.com

ABOUT BIRDS OF PREY

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

In the Warner Bros. Pictures film, Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Perez Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson, the film is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The film’s executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter, and David Ayer.

So here are the interesting tidbits revealed in this latest synopsis:

The fact that the plot revolves around Cassandra Cain is something that was both rumored in early script leaks, and seemingly confirmed by set photos during production (and hinted at in the trailer). This is the first time it’s been outright stated. The fact that Birds of Prey is actually a story that Harley will be telling to the audience opens a whole new door to what this film could be. The story as “only Harley could tell it” could be a scattershot set of anecdotes, whose validity is constantly in question to due a highly unreliable narrator.

The Harley point-of-view narration creates opportunity for a much more zany and funny film that’s not as tethered by “logic” or “truth” as most comic book movies. It could even end up being a Joker-style case of questioning whether any of what we see actually happened as depicted. On the other hand, that format also opens same dangerous doors to pitfalls like Harley’s narration being painfully on-the-nose (If the final scene is that “I’m Harley F*cking Quinn!” monologue from the trailer, this movie has failed us); or, gaps in narrative logic like scenes of the other characters being shown while their not in contact with Harley. After all how would our narrator know anything the wasn’t present for?

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2020.