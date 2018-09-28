‘Birds of Prey’ Movie Sets 2020 Release Date

Warner Bros has set the date for its upcoming Birds of Prey film.

If all goes according to plan, Birds of Prey will take flight on Feb. 7th, 2020.

The film will see Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn, which she first played in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

The Birds of Prey are a team of DC Comics street-level, female superheroes. The team typically includes Black Canary and Huntress. The film is rumored to add Orphan – the former Batgirl Cassandra Cain – and Renee Montoya – a GCPD police officer and at one-time the Question – into the mix.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are rumored to be among the actresses testing for the roles in the film

Batman villain Black Mask, a brutal crime lord, is reportedly the villain of the film.

Batgirl is another founding member of the Birds of Prey. While she has her own film in development, there have been rumors that she will actually make her DC Films debut in Birds of Prey, though possibly not in costume. Christina Hodson is writing the scripts for both Batgirl and Birds of Prey.

Cathy Yan is directing Birds of Prey for Warner Bros.

Robbie will be a producer on Birds of Prey, which is just one of up to five films in development featuring Harley Quinn. Harley is also reportedly set for her own solo movie, plus Harley Quinn vs. the Joker focusing onon Harley’s twisted relationship with DC’s Clown Prince of Crime, a Gotham City Sirens movie alongside Catwoman and Poison Ivy, which is being helmed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer, plus the sequel to Suicide Squad, which is in the works with Gavin O’Connor set to direct.

The Birds of Prey concept was created by Jordan B. Gorfinkel and Chuck Dixon for DC Comics in 1995, first appearing in Black Canary/Oracle: Birds of Prey. The team originated as a partnership between Dinah Lance and Barbara Gordon, eventually growing into a small vigilante team and then a larger organization of bird-themed heroes, primarily women. DC Comics and launched and relaunched a number of Birds of Prey ongoing series, with Gail Simone being recognized as the team’s authoritative authorial voice.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on Dec. 21st, Wonder Woman 1984 on Nov. 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.