Birds of Prey Cast Want a Team Up With Batman and Green Arrow

The Birds of Prey are headed to the big screen in just a matter of days, when Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) officially hits theaters. Given the wide and ever-evolving state of the DC Films world – and the early hype surrounding Birds of Prey – some fans are already speculating about what the future could hold for the film’s cast of characters. Black Canary actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Huntress actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Renee Montoya actress Rosie Perez, were asked about that possibility in a recent interview with Heroic Hollywood. As they suggested, there are certainly quite a lot of potential team-ups or rivalries for future films, especially when you look at the existing dynamics in the comics.

“There’s so many that the Birds could team up with. Obviously Oracle/Barbara Gordon has to,” Smollett-Bell explained. “There’s also so many. You can bring in Poison Ivy as a villain. You can have Lady Shiva. There’s a whole world. It’s a wealth of potential I think.”

“There’s a potential crossover with Batman and Catwoman,” Winstead added.

“That’s right,” Perez echoed.

“Green Arrow,” Smollett-Bell suggested, referencing Black Canary’s frequent love interest and partner in the comics.

“It can go on and on and on,” Perez agreed.

While there’s no telling what the future holds for each of the Birds of Prey, the possibilities are certainly exciting. The group’s first film is expected to have a relatively-standalone energy, while still paying homage to the larger DC universe.

“I don’t want to spoil too much,” the film’s screenwriter, Christina Hodson, recently confirmed to ComicBook.com. “I would say this is definitely a standalone movie. We always wanted it to be a story that feels like its own thing, its own contained story that if you’re a fan and you’ve seen some of the movies before, if you’ve already met Harley Quinn, but also if you’re brand-new to this universe, you can also come in and feel perfectly at home here. As a fan myself, I would like to hopefully list it with some funny threads that people are gonna like. But yeah, we’ll have to wait and see.“

