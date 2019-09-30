Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Composer Teases Work on Birds of Prey

DC fans are eagerly awaiting the first trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which is expected to be released later this week. In the meantime, one lingering mystery surrounding the film’s trek to the big screen may have been answered. Daniel Pemberton, a composer whose work includes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Man from U.N.C.L.E., recently tweeted one of Birds of Prey‘s newly-released posters, with the caption “in other upcoming news”. Many have interpreted the tweet to mean that Pemberton will be scoring the film, or contributing to its music in some way.

In other upcoming news.. 😜 pic.twitter.com/SJDJLSbRr6 — Daniel Pemberton (@DANIELPEMBERTON) September 30, 2019

Pemberton has developed quite an eclectic filmography over the years, with his work also including Yesterday, Ocean’s 8, Steve Jobs, and the Black Mirror episode “USS Callister”. He most recently co-composed the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance alongside Samuel Sim. Given the unique energy and attention to detail that Pemberton has brought to projects like Spider-Verse, it’s safe to say that he’s a pretty good fit for Birds of Prey.

The film is expected to follow an unlikely team-up between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and bring something unexpected to the world of comic book movies.

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who stars in the film as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” director Cathy Yan said in an interview last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

“It came out of me,” said Yan about her pitch meeting to Warner Bros., “I have never done any of these things and I asked my agents for examples to get a better sense: I put together a pitch deck and also assembled a sizzle reel. But I would say it wasn’t like a lot of other sizzle reels which reference other films that remotely feel like your film. I find those to be rather pointless. But I created my own version that thematically and tonally conveyed what you would feel (in my movie).”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.