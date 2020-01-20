Birds of Prey TV Spot Gives Huntress and Black Canary Comic-Accurate Costumes

In just a matter of weeks, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to soar into theaters, and bring an epic new corner of the DC Extended Universe in the process. Whether you’re eagerly anticipating the film’s release or curious to find out more, a new TV spot might be right up your alley. Warner Bros. recently released a new exclusive look at Birds of Prey, which featured a mix of new and previously-seen footage. Namely, the footage showed the best look yet at the final costumes for Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

If this is any indication, Huntress will have a much more sensible take on her iconic crop top and domino mask, complete with a purple-and-white color palette. Black Canary’s costume also includes an awesome mix of elements, from her iconic fishnets being used as sleeves to the whole suit embodying her 1990s bodysuit.

Birds of Prey will follow an unintentional alliance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). The film will also feature Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask, and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz.

If the marketing of Birds of Prey is any indication, fans can expect an unpredictable and comic-accurate journey for its titular heroines, something that the film’s cast and crew saw as a priority.

“Even if people aren’t a fan of the comics to begin with, I’ve said it to everyone on this job: ‘Start reading them. You owe it to the fans to respect the source material. Because they adore the source material, and we are so lucky to be bringing that source material to life in a different way. And we have a huge responsibility to them – the way you would want someone to care that much if it was something that you deeply cared about,’” Robbie said in a recent interview. “So go to Comic-Con and play a clip and feel their reaction every time it was something that I know from the comics – like, they’d see Ace Chemicals, and they’d scream. Or they’d see Canary do her cry, and they’d just go ballistic. Or they’d see the Hyena – all those little things, that I was just so happy that they were happy to see. Because it makes me happy too.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.