First Birds of Prey TV Spot Surfaces Online

The trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) debuted at the beginning of this month, and it earned quite a lot of buzz in the process. The upcoming film will feature the return of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, as she teams up with some of DC Comics’ most beloved female heroes and brings even more girl power to the comic book movie world. While it might be a bit longer until we get more promotional material for the film, a new TV spot recently introduced the film’s energy to a whole new audience. A TV spot for the film made its debut during the pilot episode of Batwoman and has since surfaced online. While it doesn’t reveal any new footage, the promo motivates fans to check out the full trailer.

In addition to Robbie, the film will star Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. Ewan McGregor will be portraying the film’s villain, Black Mask, with Chris Messina joining him as Victor Zsasz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” director Cathy Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

What do you think of the first TV spot for Birds of Prey? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.