‘Birds Of Prey’: New Look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress

While we already got our first glimpse of the Birds of Prey movie, new images of DC Comics’ latest superhero team are starting to hit online with filming in full swing.

Harley Quinn might be on the marquee, but she’ll also share the spotlight with fellow crimefighters Black Canary and the Huntress. Now we have a better look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead‘s take on the Huntress thanks to some new set photos. Take a look below:

Huntress might not don the pronounced mask of her comic book counterpart, but that suit is obviously inspired by the source material.

Winstead spoke about her approach to the character, admitting that she’s not exactly familiar with Huntress’ slightly convoluted backstory but is eager to explore her on camera.

“I can’t say that I was a huge comic book reader,” Winstead told The Wrap. “But when I met with Cathy Yan, who’s directing the film, and learned kind of the back story of the character, I was really interested. It’s a really strong, kind of emotional place to start from for a superhero character. I won’t go into too much detail now, but I think it’s interesting and an opportunity to do something cool with this kind of character.

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” she added. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

Screenwriter Christina Hodson spoke about why she signed on for the project, explaining that she was drawn by the central figure of Harley Quinn.

“I just fell in love with Harley,” Hodson said to the LA Times. “She makes me laugh, but she also makes me cry…. She’s got such emotional depth that is completely contrasted by this light, superficial, fun exterior. Even in the comics when she is at her best, she’s doing something bad — and when she’s at her worst she’s doing something good. And that makes her so interesting and so much more real, because that’s what people are like in real life. Very few people are just purely heroic or purely villainous, and she is this wonderful balance of everything.”

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) premieres in theaters on February 7, 2020.