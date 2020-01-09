Birds of Prey Run Time Revealed

Hot on the heels of the debut of an all-new trailer, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is confirmed to have a run time of 108 minutes, according to the IFCO, who is responsible for classifying films releases in Ireland. This news will likely excite fans of the franchise, as a number of superhero films in recent years have aimed to earn their worth as a theatrical release, with run times well exceeding two hours, including 2016’s Suicide Squad having a run time of 135 minutes. Birds of Prey is set to land in theaters on February 7th.

The new film is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Harley Quinn’s big-screen debut in Suicide Squad might not have earned strong critical reviews, it became a major financial success, taking in $746 million worldwide. Despite the film only sitting at 27% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, actress Margot Robbie‘s portrayal of the character earned most of the film’s praise, due in large part to how seriously she took the character.

“The way I feel about Harry Potter, or you feel about Harry Potter, is how some people feel about these comics,” Robbie previously explained to Variety. “I was 10 years old following exactly who they were casting for Hermione Granger. It meant so much to me. And when I heard Emma Watson as a kid saying, ‘I love the Harry Potter books,’ I was honestly so happy. Hermione Granger loves the books! That’s all I really wanted.”

She continued, “And so, even if people aren’t a fan of the comics to begin with, I’ve said it to everyone on this job: ‘Start reading them. You owe it to the fans to respect the source material. Because they adore the source material, and we are so lucky to be bringing that source material to life in a different way. And we have a huge responsibility to them – the way you would want someone to care that much if it was something that you deeply cared about.’ So go to Comic-Con and play a clip and feel their reaction every time it was something that I know from the comics – like, they’d see Ace Chemicals, and they’d scream. Or they’d see Canary do her cry, and they’d just go ballistic. Or they’d see the Hyena – all those little things, that I was just so happy that they were happy to see. Because it makes me happy too.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) lands in theaters on February 7th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!