‘Birds of Prey’ Set Photo Teases Harley Quinn’s Hyenas

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now filming, and thanks to some new photos from the set it appears that Harley Quinn’s trusty sidekicks might be making the jump to the big screen too.

So far DC and Warner Bros. have only released a teaser trailer showing the cast in their costumes, including Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn. As we saw in the teaser her look has changed a bit, but while she might be sporting some new threads she looks to also be getting some help from Bud and Lou.

Fans of the comics will know Bud and Lou as Harley Quinn’s hyenas, who typically accompany her everywhere and will take out someone threatening Harley at a moment’s notice. In the new set photo, Harley can be seen inside of a shop called Murray’s Exotic Animals and appears to be looking into some cages. It’s hard to make out what she’s looking at exactly, but for our money, we’re betting it is at least one (if not two) hyenas, bringing Bud and Lou into the DC movie universe.

You can check out the new photo above. “Bud and Lou are coming to the DCEU.”

Bud and Lou first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series (along with Harley Quinn), and both were previously owned by The Joker. Eventually, Harley would take them under her care and they developed a fierce loyalty, and have been inseparable ever since.

The film will have Harley at the center of the Birds of Prey team from the comics. In the books they are led by Batgirl, who also has her own movie in early development at Warner Bros. Here Quinn will be the center of the team alongside Huntress (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and it seems they will face off against villains like Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsaz (Chris Messina), though Black Mask looks to be the main villain.

As of now, Joker isn’t expected to be a part of the film (it is called the emancipation of Harley Quinn after all), and after this Quinn heads off into Gotham City Sirens, the second of a rumored Harley Quinn trilogy.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th, 2020.