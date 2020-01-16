Birds of Prey Cast Announce Harley Quinn’s Pop-Up Roller Disco

DC fans are gearing up for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the latest big-screen entry in the DC Extended Universe. The film is set to combine Harley Quinn’s world with some of DC’s most beloved female characters, with plenty of unique Easter eggs and homages along the way. That definitely appears to be the case with the latest part of the film’s marketing, which is paying tribute to one colorful part of Harley’s comic appearances. In a new video, which you can check out below, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Margot Robbie, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell announced a pop-up roller disco, which will take place in London just before the film’s premiere.

Ready to get your skates on? Enter the world of the #BirdsofPrey, when Harley Quinn’s Pop-Up Roller-Disco opens Tuesday 28th Jan at The Steel Yard, London. For three days only, you and your gang can skate to a soundtrack inspired by Gotham’s most dangerous dames. pic.twitter.com/JE2ql8widF — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) January 16, 2020

Harley Quinn’s Roller Disco will be open to the public for three days, beginning on Tuesday, January 28th. The pop-up will take over London’s Steel Yard, and transform the space into the color-pop world of Birds of Prey. Guests will be able to skate at the roller disco to a soundtrack inspired by the film. To reserve tickets for Birds of Prey‘s Roller Disco, click here.

As Birds of Prey‘s marketing has already shown, the film will bring Harley’s love of roller skates and roller derby to the big screen, something she has had in the comics for quite some time. This is just one of the countless examples of the ways that Birds of Prey is paying homage to its source material, something that was a priority to the film’s cast and crew.

“Even if people aren’t a fan of the comics to begin with, I’ve said it to everyone on this job: ‘Start reading them. You owe it to the fans to respect the source material. Because they adore the source material, and we are so lucky to be bringing that source material to life in a different way. And we have a huge responsibility to them – the way you would want someone to care that much if it was something that you deeply cared about,’” Robbie said in a recent interview. “So go to Comic-Con and play a clip and feel their reaction every time it was something that I know from the comics – like, they’d see Ace Chemicals, and they’d scream. Or they’d see Canary do her cry, and they’d just go ballistic. Or they’d see the Hyena – all those little things, that I was just so happy that they were happy to see. Because it makes me happy too.”

Would you check out Birds of Prey‘s Roller Disco pop-up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

