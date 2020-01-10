Birds of Prey Trailer Reveals Multiple Injustice Easter Eggs

The final trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) debuted on Thursday, and it gave fans quite a lot to take in regarding the upcoming DC Extended Universe film. The film, which will partner up Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) with some of DC’s fan-favorite female characters, is already drawing from quite a lot of different pieces of source material. The newest trailer appears to have showcased two unique references — to Injustice, the alternate universe that has spanned video games and comics. In the trailer’s opening scene, Harley dons a disguise to visit – and attack – the GCPD, which evokes a similar scene in the Injustice comics.

Later on in the trailer, fans got a long-awaited look at Dinah Lance/Black Canary’s (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) “Canary cry”, the supersonic scream that she has in the comics. Fans quickly noticed that Dinah’s pose in the scene mirrors how Black Canary uses her cry in Injustice 2, which Smollett-Bell later confirmed on Twitter.

“I mean for me, it’s such an honor to be bringing Black Canary to film, you know?” Smollett-Bell explained during a panel appearance last month. “Black Canary, she’s such a legendary character, and I became a fan of her from Injustice 2. And it’s been amazing to work with these rockstar women, and feel the sisterhood that we have, and we all became so close too. It’s been a dream. It’s such a dream.”

These references to the comics and other tie-in media are just some of what fans can safely expect in Birds of Prey, something that Robbie considered to be a priority.

“Even if people aren’t a fan of the comics to begin with, I’ve said it to everyone on this job: ‘Start reading them. You owe it to the fans to respect the source material. Because they adore the source material, and we are so lucky to be bringing that source material to life in a different way. And we have a huge responsibility to them – the way you would want someone to care that much if it was something that you deeply cared about,’” Robbie said in a recent interview. “So go to Comic-Con and play a clip and feel their reaction every time it was something that I know from the comics – like, they’d see Ace Chemicals, and they’d scream. Or they’d see Canary do her cry, and they’d just go ballistic. Or they’d see the Hyena – all those little things, that I was just so happy that they were happy to see. Because it makes me happy too.”

