Birds of Prey Star Has the Perfect Response to Fan’s Tweet

Audiences are finally getting their chance to see Birds of Prey and so far the reactions are positive. However, one fan decided to have some #TwitterAfterDark fun with Jurnee Smollett-Bell and her reaction was nothing short of hysterical. The fan in question asked her if she would break them in half. All she could offer in response was, “You sure you want that?” The responses on Twitter under the tweet are hysterical as people just began hyperventilating and it’s easy to see why. Moments like these are when the platform is operating at its absolute best. (No word on what type of injuries may or may not have occurred yet.)

Funny enough, the Birds of Prey star took a ton of inspiration for Black Canary from the video game Injustice 2. In that game the DC heroes and villains throw down and things can get kind of graphic. But, apparently those keys worked for her as most people feel great about her performance after some slight backlash at her casting. She told Comicbook.com about how the game came into play.

“I mean for me, it’s such an honor to be bringing Black Canary to film, you know?” Smollett-Bell told us. “Black Canary, she’s such a legendary character, and I became a fan of her from Injustice 2. And it’s been amazing to work with these rockstar women, and feel the sisterhood that we have, and we all became so close too. It’s been a dream. It’s such a dream.”

You sure you want that? https://t.co/5fT9Kiwcr1 — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) February 6, 2020

“I drew a lot of inspiration for the Canary Cry from the Black Canary in Injustice 2,” Smollett-Bell said. “Yeah, even physically. But for me, I really wanted to make it very primal. That was part of it for me, because it’s, it’s not something she uses, you know, it’s something she’s trying to hide, and so to get to the point to rev herself up, it’s coming from such a guttural point and a guttural place. But it was fine man. I mean they put a bunch of people on some strings and ratcheted them back and it was awesome. I felt really powerful.”

Before the film released, she promised fans that they were going to love the movie’s version of Dinah Lance.

“She’s the Dinah Lance that we know and love from the comics, you know?” Smollett-Bell recalled. “This ferocious street fighter. When we meet Dinah in the film, though, she’s a singer in Roman’s Black Mask club, and she’s kind of disenfranchised and disconnected from the world. She doesn’t really want to have anything to do with crime fighting or being a good-doer, which is so against her nature because we know Dinah to be all heart. So it’s really about her accepting her gift and accepting her power and that’s what was so fascinating for me is to explore this woman who has such strength, but exploring someone who doesn’t want to own her power.”