DC’s ‘Birds Of Prey’ Gets a Working Title

The state of the DC Extended Universe has plenty of plans to expand, and it seems the Birds of Prey movie is about to take a step forward. At the very least, the film has a working title now, and it has fans analyzing it for any spoilers.

Recently, Production Weekly spilled the beans about the working title. According to its latest issue, Birds of Prey will operate under the working title ‘Fox Force Five’.

So far, there are no details out about its specific film locations or casting. Fans do know Margot Robbie is set to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the film. It is also thought that a number of fan-favorite DC ladies will join Harley in this film.

At this time, no official synopsis for Birds of Prey has been dropped, but story details might have gone live already. Last month, a piece by Discussing Film shared a reported synopsis for the film that you can read up on below:

“After [splitting] up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.”

If you do the math with this synopsis, you will see it mentions five specific DC Comics ladies. This could be in reference to the working title’s ‘Fox Force Five’, but that could mean Barbara Gordon will not be showing up in the film.

As for how the film will treat Harley, it seems Robbie is looking to give the girl some serious female companionship. In a previous interview, the Aussie actress said she first pitched the film because she felt Harley needed a sick girl gang to rock with.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan and produced by Robbie alongside Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless. A version of the script was penned by Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson. It is rumored to begin filming in January 2019 in Los Angeles.