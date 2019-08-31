New Birds of Prey Images Reveal New Looks at Black Mask, Harley Quinn, Black Canary and More

The buzz around DC’s Birds of Prey movie is starting to build, as we expect to get the first official trailer for the movie, soon. To build hype for that trailer debut, Warner Bros. has released a new batch of official images for Birds of Prey, and they reveal some new looks at the various hero, villain, and staunchly anti-heroes that are in the film.

So, if you want to get a better look at what Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth-Winstead’s Huntress, or Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask, then take a look below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan is going to be mixing of dark and gritty and over-the-top neon colorful tones a clash of styles as Robbie’s Harley Quinn comes crashing back into the dark underbelly of Gotham City. Nothing embodies that unique stylistic approach better than the image of Robbie’s Harley Quinn in what looks like a funhouse, with the ominous sight of a shadowy figure clutching a machete in the foreground.

Other great images feature a closer look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress costume, which looks to be much less a comic book outfit than the tactical gear of a self-made vigilante. A different photo reveals that Huntress will get a full-fledged mask, and the crossbow she’s wielding looks pretty badass, as well. The image of Ewan McGregor continues to hint at the theme of black and gold that seems to be the stylistic basis for this version of Black Mask. We’re all still wondering if the events of the film will leave Black Mask needing to wear the signature black skull mask from the comics – and other photos hint that could definitely end up being the case!

Take, for example, the image of the ladies mixing it up in a violent encounter, with blood seen spurting out of an unfortunate thug. That suggests Birds of Prey‘s titular team will be throwing some serious beatdowns on the bad guys – so you gotta imagine that whatever is coming to Black Mask is going to be exponentially worse. Finally, Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary also make appearances, with one photo possibly revealing Canary’s full-fledged costume (at least the back of it).

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.