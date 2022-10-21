How Superman and DC Heroes Factor Into Black Adam Revealed, Kind Of

When a super-powered being like Black Adam emerges, one might presume that the citizens of Earth living in the DC Comics movie world might make some comparisons to Superman. Dwayne Johnson's character can fly, he has super speed, super strength, and more. While Superman has not been promised to be a part of the upcoming Black Adam movie, ComicBook.com presented the idea of comparisons within the DC world and whether or not the presence of other DC Comics heroes will factor into Black Adam while speaking to the film's cast at a press event ahead of the latest trailer release.

"It's a DC movie," Aldis Hodge and Sarah Shahi echoed in response, trying to avoid revealing any details which would be too many. "You know what, we're going to go with that," Hodge concluded. While there doesn't seem to be much to say in regards to DC Comics characters who have already appeared on screening being a part of Black Adam, one cast member does have a bit more to add.

Cyclone actor Quintessa Swindell joined the conversation. "There's definitely a way to answer that, though. Because it's like, not that I'm going to give it away. I mean, there's nothing to give away," Swindell said. "No, but it's like, when you watch the movie, you can imagine all of it coexisting together. Even considering that it's the first one, or for us, but the world of DC gets a little bit broader. And then there's space for more to come, which I think is the most incredible part about the film."

Still, Hodge is reluctant to draw any comparison to other super-teams existing in the DC world. When asked how the Justice Society of America will compare to the likes of the Justice League or the Suicide Squad, Hodge brought out some facts from the pages of comics. "We ain't no new Justice League," Hodge declared with a humorous enthusiasm. "We came first. All right? Let's get that straight. Justice Society was the very first superhero team in the existence of ever."

Many fans are hoping to see Henry Cavill reprise the role of Superman for Black Adam or anywhere in the DC movie franchise. Black Adam himself Dwayne Johnson addressed this to ComicBook.com in July, during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con. "I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," Johnson said. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Are you excited to see Black Adam join the DCEU? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter. Black Adam hits theaters on October 21.