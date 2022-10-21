Black Adam Comic Preview Teases a Golden Age DC Hero

We're now less than two months away from Black Adam, the live-action blockbuster film that is set to change our expectations of the DC universe. The film will serve as the cinematic debut for a number of heroes from the Justice Society of America, including Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). As DC Comics fans know, Atom Smasher has a unique legacy status within the JSA — and the latest preview for the film's tie-in comic series highlights that. On Friday, DC released a preview for Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher #1, which is structured around a phone call between him and his uncle, Al Pratt / The Atom. The original Atom had previously been rumored to appear in Black Adam, but this is the first confirmation that he will factor into Albert's story.

"Noah is amazing, man," Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview last year. "He is so impressive, so funny, and he really brings Atom Smasher to life in a way that I think is going to be very unique to what comic book fans are used to. I think Quintessa does the same thing. What they're able to do with Cyclone. And I think Cyclone's a character that not many fans are as familiar with, which is always really appealing to us because we love to introduce these characters. They have a fascinating backstory with relatives that they're attached to, with experiences that they've lived to get to the point they are. So they both did an amazing job. They had amazing chemistry from the first moment they read together."

Al Rothstein has big shoes to fill. Very big shoes. But he needs to prove himself before he can call himself Atom Smasher. He has the costume, and he has a mission...he just has to make it through the night in one piece. And in part 3 of the Teth-Adam backup story: history begins to repeat itself as, in ancient Kahndaq, Teth-Adam's son, Hurut, crosses a line for the greater good, while, in the present, Adrianna's son, Amon, joins the race to save the sought-after eternium idol from Intergang's clutches.

