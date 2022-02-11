Black Adam: First Look at Atom Smasher Revealed

The new “DC Heroes” teaser, which takes a look at all of DC’s 2022 movies, has provided fans with a first look at Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. The character, who will debut in Black Adam, shows up in the trailer already growing to enormous size, which makes him pretty hard to miss in the ad. This marks the feature film debut of the character, a member of the Justice Society of America who has size-changing powers and is related to Al Pratt, the original Atom and a founding member of the Golden Age superhero team.

In the comics, Atom-Smasher is a hero with strong ties to Black Adam. Al Rothstein, grandson to the villain Cyclotron, is godson to Al Pratt, the Golden Age hero known as The Atom before Ray Palmer took on the name. Prior to becoming Atom-Smasher, Rothstein operated as Nuklon. During Geoff Johns’ time on JSA, Rothstein briefly took on a vengeful and unhinged personality following the murder of his mother, eventually traveling back in time to save her. Along the way, though, he made friends with Black Adam.

You can see a shot of Atom Smasher as he appears in the teaser video below.

Adam, who had reformed and joined the JSA during that time, killed Kobra, a supervillain whose release from prison had infuriated Rothstein. In turn, Atom Smasher killed a dictator who had come to power in Black Adam’s home country of Khandaq. Adam even used his magic lightning to revive Rothstein from the dead at one point.

The character of Atom Smasher previously appeared on The CW’s The Flash, played by Adam “Edge” Copeland, a former WWE wrestler who suffered injuries that forced him to stop wrestling. In that series, he was a villain who traveled to Central City from Earth-2 with a plan to kill The Flash.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing Black Adam from a screenplay written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani. Johnson leads the film as Teth-Adam, who becomes Black Adam. The movie will introduce DC’s original superhero team, the Justice Society of America. The cast also includes Noah Centineo as the Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari are also part of the film in undisclosed roles.

Black Adam opens on July 29th, 2022.